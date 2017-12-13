Funding announced for Cockhill Celtic and Illies Celtic

Cockhill Celtic Football Club is to receive €189,200 in funding to repair damage caused to the club in August’s flood, Minister Joe McHugh has announced.

It follows discussions between the Minister and Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin to secure €139,200 in Government funding, with an extra €50,000 coming from the FAI. This represents the toal applied for by the club.

Meanwhile, €62,425 has been announced for Illies Celtic, which also suffered damage in the floods.

The issue of the flood damage funding for sports clubs has been the subject of a concenterted campaign in Inishowen, with regular interventions in the Dail and Seanad by Deputy Charlie Mc Conalogue and Senator Padraig Mac Lochlainn.