EU parliament approves move to Phase 2 of Brexit talks

The European Parliament’s given its backing to moving on to the next phase of Brexit talks.

But it says the UK must “fully and faithfully” turn last week’s hard-fought divorce deal into a final exit treaty.

MEPs added an amendment accusing the UK Brexit secretary David Davis of trying to undermine good faith between negotiation teams. That follows his assertion at the weekend that the deal was a “statement of intent”, and not legally binding.

Midlands North West MEP and European Parliament Vice President Mairead Mc Guinness says there can be no return to the borders of the past on the Island of Ireland…….