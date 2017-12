It is estimated that the cost of restoring Swan Park in Buncrana is in the region of €2 million.

Work is needed to reconstruct the bridge, walkways and walls in the park after it was destroyed during the flooding on August 22nd.

Senator Padraig MacLochalinn is now calling for a meeting with Minister Michael Ring to be initiated to ensure funding for the repair works can be secured.

He says the Government now has to step up to the plate: