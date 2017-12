Works are due to commence today on the back of Muckish road which will see €90,000 invested in upgrading this stretch of road.

The work being undertaken by Donegal County Council will include upgrades to drainage works on the route and resurfacing works at the Glassan junction.

Councillor Seamus O’Domhnaill has welcomed what he has described as ’emergency works’.

He says the road was in a state of disrepair due to a number of factors………