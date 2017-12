Councillor Paul Canning has proposed a number of changes be made to the Draft County Development Plan 2018-2024.

He is calling for more land be included in the settlement framework to allow future development of social housing.

The proposed areas include; Muff, Raphoe, Carrigans, Bunbeg and Manorcunningham.

Councillor Canning says the infrastructure in these areas needs to be improved to allow development in the region: