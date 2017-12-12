Three people arrested in Strabane as dissident republican activity investigations continue

Three people have been arrested in Strabane today by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit.

Searches were carried out today at a number of properties in the town in connection with ongoing investigations into violent dissident republican activity.

The PSNI’s Detective Heaton says a number of items including cash, suspected counterfeit goods and firearms were seized.

Two women, aged 43 and 50, and a 47 year old man were arrested and are currently at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where they are assisting police with their enquiries.