Strabane based firm reveals plans to double workforce

Strabane-based Fabplus is planning to more than double its workforce and turnover with support from Invest Northern Ireland, as part of a £7million investment.

The investment is part of a three year expansion plan to increase its market share in the Republic of Ireland and Great Britain, and gain a foothold in mainland Europe and Scandinavia.

Recruitment is currently underway to employ 83 additional staff at the business, including management roles and 70 new production staff and will included expanding factory space.

West Tyrone MLA Michaela Boyle has welcomed today’s announcement and is hopeful employment developments in the town can continue: