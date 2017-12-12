Man appears on child exploitation charges in Dungloe

A 27-year-old man faces trial on five sex-linked offences, including the exploitation of a child .

A book of evidence was served on the man today at Dungloe District Court.

The man, who cannot be named is accused of exploiting a child, a girl whose age wasn’t given in court, on December 29 and 30, 2015.

He faces four charges of exploitation and one charge of knowingly possessing pornographic images on December 30, 2015.

Prosecuting Inspector Shaun Grant told the court that the Director of Public Prosecutions had consented to the accused being sent forward to the current sitting of the higher Circuit Court at Letterkenny,

Defence solicitor Donncha Cleary was granted permission by the judge to hire a second counsel on legal aid because of the serious nature of the charges.

A court order was issued barring publication of the defendants address and the location of the alleged offences.

The man was remanded to the current sitting of Letterkenny Circuit Court.