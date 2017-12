The Government has announced over €130,000 in funding to the Red Cross in Donegal to replace ambulances lost during flash flooding that hit the Inishowen Peninsula in August.

The Red Cross headquarters in Muff were badly damaged with the loss of equipment and vehicles.

Government Chief Whip, Minister Joe McHugh has welcomed this evening’s announcement and is hopeful further funding allocations will be made to help in restoring other amenities that were destroyed during the floods: