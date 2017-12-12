Donegal Hurling Manager Mickey McCann on this weekends McGurk Cup

Just like the Donegal footballers, the county senior hurlers are also back in training preparing for the season ahead.

There is also a new manager at the helm with Mickey McCann taking over from Ardal McDermott.

McCann’s first target is to keep the side in Division 2b of the league while also blooding a few new faces.

All of last years squad have stayed on while the side has been boosted by the return of Jamsie Donnelly who has come out of retirement.

This weekend will see the pre-season McGurk Cup in Belfast and Mickey says it’s a good opportunity to warm up for the league.

Speaking with Tom Comack, Mickey says preparations have been going well…