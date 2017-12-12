Calls for harmonisation of postal charges across Ireland

An East Derry MLA is calling for harmonisation of postal charges across the island of Ireland.

John Dallat says the differential in postal charges is ‘astronomical’, because the Royal Mail treats the Republic as a foreign country and imposes international charges for cards, letters and parcels.

He says a card can be sent from Coleraine to Cornwall for 65p using lorries, planes, boats and trains, but sending a card from Derry to Muff, a distance of 5 miles, would cost three times as much.

Mr Dallat concluded this goes beyond Christmas cards, and also impacts on the successful operation of commercial businesses that depend heavily on sending goods through the post: