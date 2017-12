The latest Western Development Commission report has revealed that 68% of residents in Donegal work within the county, an increase of over 2000 compared to 2011.

An analysis of figures from Census 2016 show that 6% of residents work across the border.

While 97% of employees in Donegal are resident in the county.

Deirdre Frost, Policy Analyst with Western Development Commission is hopeful post-Brexit, cross-border relations can continue: