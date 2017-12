There’s a low temperature warning in place across the country – and road users are being urged to take extreme care. Caution is being urged across the North West this morning, with many untreated surfaces in a treacherous condition.

It started yesterday morning and will continue until 10am today.

Overnight lows of minus 8 were recorded in some parts with snow heaviest in east Connacht, Leinster and Ulster.

Met Eireann meteorologist Liz Gavin says it should improve slightly later today……..