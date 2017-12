Two men, aged 26 and 28, will appear at Coleraine Magistrates’ Court this morning after shots were fired in the centre of Garvagh at round 3 o’clock yesterday morning.

The 26-year-old man has been charged with offences including attempted murder, carrying a firearm in a public place and discharging a firearm in a public place.

The 28-year-old man has been charged with assisting an offender.