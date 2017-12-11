Some migrant workers in the fishing industry are being exploited – MRCI Report

Discrimination, verbal and physical abuse and pay of less than € 3 an hour are just some of the things migrants working in the Irish fishing industry are facing.

A new report from the Migrant Rights Centre Ireland also shows 40 per cent of the fishermen interviewed don’t feel safe at work.

A government taskforce was set up in 2015 to address exploitation in the industry – but it’s claimed the scheme introduced has made things worse.

Edel McGinley, Director of the MRCI, says some of the workers have to deal with appalling conditions……..

 

