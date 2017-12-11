More resources needed to tackle burglary gang – Mc Monagle

There’s been another attempted break in at a service station, this time in Glenswilly.

Thieves attempted to break into Mc Fadden’s in Glenswilly overnight, but it’s reported they were disturbed and escaped empty handed.

Gardai have not issued any formal statements, but it’s understood the investigation is looking at links to previous burglaries at similar premises across the county.

Gardai are also reported to be investigating an armed robbery at a bookmaker’s premises in Raphoe on Friday night.

Donegal County Council Cathaoirleach and JPC member Cllr Gerry Mc Monagle says this is a worrying development……………