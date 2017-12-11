LUH patient satisfaction “slightly below” national average – HIQA

HIQA has published the results of the Patient Experience Survey, carried out in May of this year.

Overall, patients’ ratings of their experiences at Letterkenny University Hospital were slightly below the national average. 82% of patients at Letterkenny had a ‘very good’ or ‘good’ experience, compared with 84% nationally.

In relation to their admission to hospital, a significant number of patients said that they always felt that they were treated with respect and dignity in the emergency department. Patients also reported having enough privacy on the ward.

However, HIQA says emergency department waiting times is an area which requires improvement, as the majority of patients reported waiting longer than the six hour target time.

However, patient-reported waiting times in Letterkenny University Hospital were shorter than the national average.

Communication was also highlighted as an area needing improvement.

Letterkenny Report available here – www.patientexperience.ie/survey-results/results-by-hospital/letterkenny-university-hospital/

Hospital response to the report –