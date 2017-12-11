HighlandTV – Johnny Dunleavy back in Donegal with double trophies

The SSE Airtricity Premier Division winners trophy and the FAI Senior Cup are in Donegal today.

Cork City Captain Johnny Dunleavy is back in his hometown of Ballybofey bringing the trophies to his old schools and family and friends.

Johnny is in rehab on a knee injury and hopes to be back playing with the champions next season.

He also hopes to tie down a new deal at Turner Cross soon.

Johnny joined us in studio earlier today where he said the experience of winning with Cork is something special.