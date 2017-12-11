Gardai appeal for witnesses following armed robbery in Raphoe

Gardai are appealing for witnesses following an armed robbery at a bookmakers in Raphoe on Friday night last.

It is reported that at around 9:30pm two men wearing dark clothing entered the premises on Irish Street carrying what is believed to be a handgun.

The men threatened staff and demanded money.

Gardai believe the intruders then made off in a vehicle with a small amount of cash.

Inspector Pat O’Donnell is appealing to anyone who was in the vicinity on Friday and witnessed any suspicious activity to contact Gardai: