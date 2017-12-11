Digital Innovation Hub announced for Buncrana

Buncrana is to get a Digital Innovation Hub at the former urban council offices in the town as part of a national initiative announced this morning by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Minister Joe McHugh has compared the hub to the Co-Lab centre at Lettterkenny Institute of Technology.

The application came from Donegal County Council, with support from ERNACT, with Enterprise Ireland now set to invite tenders for the conversation of the building.

Donegal TD and Gaeltacht Minister Joe Mc Hugh says it’s a significant development…………