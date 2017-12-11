Detectives issue photo of Donegal woman Lu Na McKinney as investigations continue

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch are continuing to appeal for information about Donegal woman Lu Na McKinney who died during a boating holiday with her family in Fermanagh this year.

Mrs McKinney’s husband, 41 year old, Stephen McKinney with an address at Flax Fields, Convoy has been charged with her murder.

Detective Inspector David McGrory said: “Police are issuing a photograph of Mrs McKinney today in the hope that people will come forward with any information they have about her.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone who knew her or anyone who had contact with Mrs McKinney, who lived in Convoy, County Donegal, in the months preceding her death.

An Garda Siochana are working jointly with PSNI to investigate Lu Na’s death and anyone with information can contact either the PSNI on 101 ext 43373, confidential Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111 or AGS at Letterkenny on 00353 749167100 or the AGS Confidential line on 1800 666 111.