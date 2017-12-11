10 angling organisations in Donegal to benefit from €336,000

A number of angling organisations in Donegal are to share €336,000 in funding.

Ten organisations in total will receive grants as part of the National Strategy for Angling Development and Salmon Conservation initiative.

In welcoming the announcement Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says: “All the projects are aimed at ensuring that Donegal’s fish stocks and angling infrastructure are protected and enhanced with a view to ensuring a sustainable habitat and delivering the economic, health and recreational benefits they offer to communities here in the county.”