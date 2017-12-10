Transport NI to take forward Strabane safety rail plans

Transport NI are to take forward work to install a pedestrian safety handrail at the corner of Bridge Street and Main Street in Strabane.

The announcement has been welcomed by Sinn Fein MLA Michaela Boyle, who has said the area has become a well-known pedestrian accident blackspot since being paved recently.

The proposed safety rail would provide support to pedestrians along the extent of the sloped footpath. Consultations are currently ongoing to ensure no objections to the erection of the rail arise, which, MLA Boyle says will allow the TNI to take the matter forward in the coming weeks.