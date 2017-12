Inishowen League were 2-0 winners over the Donegal Junior League last night in the 1st leg of their Oscar Traynor Cup tie at Culdaff.

Inishowen manager Diarmuid O’Brien spoke with PJ Lynch on his side’s win…

Brian Dorrian, the Donegal Junior League manager, also joined PJ Lynch on Sunday Sport…

The sides will meet again in the new year for the second leg fixture.