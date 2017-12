Fanad United are now second in the Ulster Senior League following their 2-0 win over league leaders Cockhill Celtic in Traigh-A-Loch.

Tony McNamee and Oisin McMenamin were the scorers for Fanad, in a game that leaves them ahead of Letterkenny Rovers on goal difference, and a point behind Cockhill.

Letterkenny Rovers were scheduled to face Swilly Rovers today, but their match was called off due to a frozen pitch at the Aura Leisure Centre.