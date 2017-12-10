Derry PSNI appeal for witnesses following shooting

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following a shooting in Garvagh at around 3am.

A man was injured following reports of three shots being fired in the Main Street area of the town.

A 46 year old man was operated on after being wounded in the leg and was treated for injuries to his face and body.

Armed response units were tasked to the area and two men were subsequently arrested.

A 25 year old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 28 year old on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Detectives investigating the incident are keen to hear from anyone who saw a man making off from the scene on foot, carrying a suspicious item in his hand.