Snowball throwers terrorising motorists and home owners

There are numerous reports of cars and homes being targeted by groups throwing snowballs with parents being asked to ‘know where their children are’.

Police in Strabane says call management centres are being inundated with calls re snowballers while numerous people in Donegal also reporting similar instances.

Police says people in their 80’s have been on the phone in tears with snowballs being thrown at their windows.

One elderly lady’s car slid while she was driving. It was hit by a snowball and due to the impact and sudden thud gave her a fright.