Orange weather warning persists



Donegal is among the counties issued with an ongoing orange weather warning for snow and ice from Met Eireann.

Many areas across the province were badly hit by the wintery conditions yesterday, which resulted in school closures and widespread traffic disruption.

Met Eireann says: “Significant falls of snow are expected Saturday night and into Sunday. Accumulations of 4 to 8 cm could occur quite widely with greater totals possible.”

Their forecasts suggest tonights temperatures in Ulster could fall as low as minus 4 degrees celsius.