Naomh Colmcille through to All-Ireland Junior Club Semi-Final

Naomh Colmcille are through to the All-Ireland Junior Club Football Semi-Final following a one point win over Dunedin Connollys in Edinburgh today with a scoreline of 1-10 v 2-06.

It was a tightly contested throughout that could’ve gone either way, but the Newtown side were able to hold on to the win at the end following a scary final minute.

Naomh Colmcille trailed by a point at half-time, 0-04 v 0-03, but were able to go ahead early in the second half through a Ryan McErlean goal. Dunedin responded with a goal of their own to bring the game to 1-04 apiece.

Dunedin had a chance to win with a free kick in the last minute when Naomh Colmcille were 2 points up, but the ball flew over the bar and the referee blew the final whistle.

Naomh Colmcille now move on to the All-Ireland Semi-Final which will be played in the new year.