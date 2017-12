Naomh Colmcille are through to the All-Ireland Junior Club Semi-Final following a 1-10 v 2-06 win over Dunedin Connollys in Edinburgh earlier today.

Ryan Ferry spoke with Naomh Colmcille manager Ryan McKinley following their historic win…

Willie Gillespie, who captained the Newtowncunningham side today, also spoke with Ryan Ferry, as well as the Naomh Colmcille Chairperson Darina Friel…