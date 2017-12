The Inishowen Football League defeated the Donegal Junior League by two goals to nil in their Oscar Traynor Cup first leg tie tonight at Caratra Park, Culdaff

Inishowen scored both goals in the opening half; Kieran McDaid put the hosts 1-0 up on 5 minutes, and Benny McLaughlin added the second.

The sides will meet again in the new year to play the second leg.