Donegal to benefit from EU maritime project

Donegal is to benefit from a new EU CAPITEN project which will see the county’s international profile enhanced as a maritime destination of excellence.

The project has received €3 million in funding to be rolled out over the next three years under the Atlantic Area Programme and will enable the strengthening of Donegal’s maritime sporting activities, provide support for activity providers and maximise economic, social and environmental benefits.

Barney McLaughlin, Head of Tourism Unit with Donegal County Council says the project will also bring interest to Donegal’s coastal areas from the 17 additional participating countries across Europe: