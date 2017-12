Donegal Junior League – Voodoo Venue Cup Results 9 December 2017

Voodoo Venue Cup

Only 2 games have survived the weather in the Voodoo Venue Cup today:

Strand Rovers 4 v 3 Castlefin Celtic Reserves

Gweedore Celtic Reserves 2 v 0 Drumoghill F.C. Reserves

The games below were called off due to adverse weather conditions.

Raphoe Town Reserves v Drumbar United

Donegal Town Reserves v Dunlewey Celtic

Fintown Harps AFC v Lagan Harps Reserves

Glenea United Reserves v Milford United Reserves

Drumkeen United Reserves v Keadue Rovers Reserves

