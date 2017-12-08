Teresa McDaid to lead Irish senior women’s team at the European Cross Country Championships

Teresa McDaid will lead the Irish Senior Women’s team at the European Cross Country Championships in Samorin, Slovakia this weekend.

27 Irish athletes will travel to competer in the championships this coming Sunday.

McDaid will then be the Senior Team Operations Manager for the European Athletics Championships in Berlin in August. She has served an apprenticeship leading Irish teams at junior, U23 and University level.

One of her highlights along the way was being the women’s manager of the European Cross Country gold-medal-winning team in 2012 in Budapest.