Rhys Irwin to receive support from Motorcycling Ireland

Rhys Irwin has been chosen as the first recipient of support from Motorcycling Ireland and Motorcycling Ireland’s Short Circuit Committee.

The scheme aims to help young Irish riders further their careers outside Ireland, and to develop their talent.

Motorcycling Ireland purchased a Honda Moto3 bike, which Rhys Irwin will use in preparation for his debut in the new British Talent Cup.

Irwin will use the bike in Spain next week at a Spanish test session after it was officially handed over to him by Motorcycling Ireland Short Circuit Committee member Eamonn Medlar.