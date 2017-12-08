Public meeting to be held tonight, discussing implications of Brexit

A public meeting is being held this evening in Letterkenny to table the challenges of Brexit and discuss the future of Europe.

‘Brexit and the future of Ireland in the EU’ will be take place this evening at 8pm in McGettigan’s Hotel.

Among those in attendance will be Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, Seantor Padraig MacLochliann and Midlands North West MEP Matt Carthy.

Speaking ahead of tonight’s event, MEP Matt Carthy says there is support at a European level to allow Northern Ireland receive special statues and Ireland must stand strong as Brexit talks continue: