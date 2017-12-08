New legislation introduced could spark job losses

By
News Highland
-

New employment legislation announced by the Government could lead to redundancies in several industry sectors.

That’s according to HR Team Director, Martina McAuley who says employers are now faced with a ‘rob Peter to pay Paul’ situation.

The legislation introduces significant improvements to employee protection but provisions for the review on minimum hours contracts will result in significant restructuring for many businesses.

Ms McAuley says will the hospitality and retail sectors will be most affected:

