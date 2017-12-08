IFA welcomes breakthrough in Brexit talks

The Irish Farmers Association is welcoming the breakthrough in the Brexit talks.

After weeks of negotiations an agreement to move Brexit talks to the next stage has been reached.

The report today contains a backstop agreement that means if no deal on trade is reached at the next stage Ireland will still be able to avoid a hard border.

It would see trade laws in the Republic and Northern Ireland kept similar enough to avoid customs points.

But President of the IFA Joe Healy is warning there are huge challenges ahead: