€35,000 announced for Arranmore and Cloughaneely

€35,000 in funding has been sanctioned for communities on Arranmore Island and Cloughaneely.

Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh say €31,125 will go towards the purchase of a new tractor for Arranmore for the movement of goods around the island.

With an additional €4,280 sanctioned for Cloughaneely Rowing Club for the purchase of new equipment.

Minister McHugh said: “The transportation of goods to Arranmore is catered for by the ferry service but the movement of heavier goods around the island once they arrive has proved difficult.”

On the Cloughaneely Rowing Club funding, Minister McHugh added: “This funding will enable the club to purchase new training equipment which will be stored at Machaire Rabhartaigh Community Centre.”

Chairperson of the Islands Committee, Councillor Micheal Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig has welcomed Minister McHugh’s announcement: