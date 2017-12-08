Council outlines gritting process as more snow forecast for weekend

Donegal County Council say all gritting crews will be out this evening, tonight and tomorrow morning and are urging all road users to take extra care when out on the roads and to assume that no road is ice free.

You can keep up to date on gritting information on twitter @RoadsDCC or @DonegalCouncil or on our Donegal County Council Facebook page.

You can also access information on gritting routes, weather forecasts and sand and grit locations via the council’s interactive map at http://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=6c6e14762485409cbf66df0c69cbd8f2

You can follow current road conditions on web cams located at a number of strategic locations at http://arc.donegal.ie/flexviewers/images/currentroads/currentroads2.jpg

For other information including tips and advice during these Winter Weather conditions visit www.bewinterready.ie