Council agree to safety measures at dangerous junction in Twin Towns

Donegal County Council has agreed to carry out safety measures at a notoriously dangerous junction in the Twin Towns.

There had been concern over the junction at Stranorlar where the Millbrae joins with the N15 with the road flagged as a hazard for cars emerging and turning right towards Lifford.

Work will include extending a yellow box there box towards the traffic lights and across the mouth of the Millbrae junction.

Local Cllr. Gary Doherty hopes this will make the junction safer and will be liaising with the Council to see if further safety measures are needed: