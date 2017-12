It’s emerged that 60 per cent of Gardai in Letterkenny won’t receive payments for allowances worked in November in time for Christmas.

Concern had been raised in previous years over an out-dated processing system but the issue remains unresolved.

The GRA Representative for Donegal is Brendan O’Connor.

He says this has resulted in low moral within in the force in Letterkenny with members heavily relying on these payments ahead of a very costly time of year: