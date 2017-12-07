KFO calls for assurances that proposed quota cuts will be reversed

The Killybegs Fishermen’s Organisation is appealing in the strongest possible terms to Minister Michael Creed to ensure that the European Commission’s proposed cuts for certain key stocks are reversed ahead of next weeks annual council discussions.

Meanwhile, KFO Chief Executive Sean O’Donaghue says it’s imperative that the fishing sector is at the core of the trade discussions between the EU and the UK when they get underway.

He says the potential impact of Brexit on the Irish fleet is huge, and agreement must be a priority in the coming months: