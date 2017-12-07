Inishowen community groups urged to apply for LEADER funding

A positive meeting has been held among community groups in Inishowen in relation to applying for LEADER funding ahead of the Irish Open next year.

The funding is specifically aimed at revitalising rural towns and villages.

The meeting which was organised by the Inishowen Development Partnership and Ballyliffen Golf Club and outlined how groups can apply for funding.

Cllr. Martin McDermott says this is an important initiative with money available to fund various projects and events.

He’s urging people to get their applications in ahead of the deadline next month: