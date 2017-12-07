Industrial action by National Ambulance Service staff in Letterkenny to go ahead

Planned industrial action by staff employed by the National Ambulance Service in Letterkenny is to go ahead this weekend.

Talks held yesterday between SIPTU and the Workplace Relations Commission failed to reach an agreement.

The scheduled industrial action comes following management’s failure to implement a Rights Commissioner recommendation that was agreed on two years ago.

SIPTU Organiser, Martin O’Rourke says unless the reccomendation is honoured the National Ambulance Service will engage in industrial action this Saturday:

Meanwhile, SIPTU members at Cheshire Ireland centre in Letterkenny are to be balloted next week for an all-out-strike action in a dispute concerning equal pay.