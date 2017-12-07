GAA Programme – Naomh Colmcille look ahead to All Ireland Quarter Final

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

This Saturday in Scotland, Donegal and Ulster Junior Champions Naomh Colmcille play Dunedin Connollys of Edinburgh in the All Ireland Quarter Final.

In this weeks programme, Tom Comack looked ahead to the big game with Chairperson Darina Friel, Manager Ryan McKinley and players Ricki Hegarty and Michael Lynch.

Tom also spoke with St Eunan’s clubman Jonathan Foley who is a former player, coach and official with the Connolly’s.

Ryan Ferry will have live updates from Saturday’s All Ireland Quarter Final between Naomh Colmcille and Dunedin Connollys in association with Deerpark Haulage, Newtowncunningham. Throw In 1.30pm