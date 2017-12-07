Donegal GAA books to show €60,000 profit for 2017

The Donegal County Convention takes place on Friday night in Ballybofey and the finances will show a profit of over €60,000.

Tom Comack reports in today’s Donegal Democrat that Donegal GAA spent just short of one million euro on preparing county teams.

The vast bulk of the €952,697 was spent on the county senior footballers including travelling expenses, administration, sports gear equipment and medical expenses.

The figure has increased by €50,000 on the 12 months previous.

Overall Income for the year is up €90,000 to €1.492,224 and total expenditure is up €113,000 to €1.428,072.

The accounts will show a profit of €64,152.

Donegal treasurer Cieran Kelly will present his report to the Convention at Jackson’s Hotel on Friday evening.