50 sporting organisations to benefit from €13,000 of funding

50 sports groups in Donegal are to receive €13,000 in funding to encourage older people to get more active.

The initiative aims to improve the health and well being of older people across the county by providing them with opportunities to engage in physical activity and sport.

In welcoming the announcement, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says; “The success of this scheme shows what can be achieved with a small investment and the importance of funding sport and physical activity, at any age.”

Active Seniors 240 Donegal

Ardara ICA 230 Donegal

Ardara Sheltered Housing Association CLG 240 Donegal

Arthritis Ireland, Donegal Branch 240 Donegal

Ballybofey and Stranorlar Women’s Group 230 Donegal

Ballyshannon & District ARA 230 Donegal

Bundoran ARA 240 Donegal

Carndonagh ARA 230 Donegal

Carndonagh Ladies Club 240 Donegal

Carrick Day Centre For the Elderly (Mental Health Association) 240 Donegal

Castlefin 50 – 60+ Group 240 Donegal

Clonmany Mental Health Association 230 Donegal

Clonmany Youth and Community Resource Centre 240 Donegal

Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair 240 Donegal

Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo 240 Donegal

Comhlacht Forbartha An Tearmainn 230 Donegal

Coole Cranford Community Centre 240 Donegal

Cranford Womens Group 240 Donegal

Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola 240 Donegal

DeafHear.ie 240 Donegal

Donegal Sports Partnership 945 Donegal

Dunfanaghy Active Age Group 240 Donegal

Dungloe ARA 240 Donegal

Dunkineely Active Age Group ARA 240 Donegal

Fahan ICA 230 Donegal

Foresters Active Age Group 240 Donegal

Greencastle Community Dev. Co. Ltd. 240 Donegal

Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club 230 Donegal

Inch Island Indoor Bowling 300 Donegal

Irish Wheelchair Association, Manorcunningham 240 Donegal

Kinlough ICA Guild 240 Donegal

Kurling Club Raphoe ARA 240 Donegal

Lifford ICA 240 Donegal

Manorcunningham Women’s Group 240 Donegal

Mevagh Family Resource Centre FRC 240 Donegal

Milford Swimming Club 240 Donegal

Mná Phort Mhaise 230 Donegal

Moville Men’s Shed 240 Donegal

Nazareth House Nursing Home, Donegal 230 Donegal

Pettigo and Tullyhommon Women’s Group 300 Donegal

Pettigo Day Centre 300 Donegal

Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club 240 Donegal

Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee 240 Donegal

Rosses CDP 240 Donegal

Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre 300 Donegal

South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd 300 Donegal

Spraoi Agus Sport Family Centre Ltd 240 Donegal

St. Marys Bowling Club 300 Donegal

Taughboyne ICA 240 Donegal

The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC 230 Donegal

The Friday Club Lifford ARA 240 Donegal

Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch 240 Donegal