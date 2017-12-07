50 sporting organisations to benefit from €13,000 of funding

50 sports groups in Donegal are to receive €13,000 in funding to encourage older people to get more active.
The initiative aims to improve the health and well being of older people across the county by providing them with opportunities to engage in physical activity and sport.
In welcoming the announcement, Government Chief Whip Minister Joe McHugh says; “The success of this scheme shows what can be achieved with a small investment and the importance of funding sport and physical activity, at any age.”
Active Seniors 240 Donegal
Ardara ICA 230 Donegal
Ardara Sheltered Housing Association CLG 240 Donegal
Arthritis Ireland, Donegal Branch 240 Donegal
Ballybofey and Stranorlar Women’s Group 230 Donegal
Ballyshannon & District ARA 230 Donegal
Bundoran ARA 240 Donegal
Carndonagh ARA 230 Donegal
Carndonagh Ladies Club 240 Donegal
Carrick Day Centre For the Elderly (Mental Health Association) 240 Donegal
Castlefin 50 – 60+ Group 240 Donegal
Clonmany Mental Health Association 230 Donegal
Clonmany Youth and Community Resource Centre 240 Donegal
Club 50 Ghaoth Dobhair 240 Donegal
Coiste Forbartha Dhobhair Teo 240 Donegal
Comhlacht Forbartha An Tearmainn 230 Donegal
Coole Cranford Community Centre 240 Donegal
Cranford Womens Group 240 Donegal
Cumann Cairdeas Chloich Cheann Fhaola 240 Donegal
DeafHear.ie 240 Donegal
Donegal Sports Partnership 945 Donegal
Dunfanaghy Active Age Group 240 Donegal
Dungloe ARA 240 Donegal
Dunkineely Active Age Group ARA 240 Donegal
Fahan ICA 230 Donegal
Foresters Active Age Group 240 Donegal
Greencastle Community Dev. Co. Ltd. 240 Donegal
Illies Golden Gloves Boxing Club 230 Donegal
Inch Island Indoor Bowling 300 Donegal
Irish Wheelchair Association, Manorcunningham 240 Donegal
Kinlough ICA Guild 240 Donegal
Kurling Club Raphoe ARA 240 Donegal
Lifford ICA 240 Donegal
Manorcunningham Women’s Group 240 Donegal
Mevagh Family Resource Centre FRC 240 Donegal
Milford Swimming Club 240 Donegal
Mná Phort Mhaise 230 Donegal
Moville Men’s Shed 240 Donegal
Nazareth House Nursing Home, Donegal 230 Donegal
Pettigo and Tullyhommon Women’s Group 300 Donegal
Pettigo Day Centre 300 Donegal
Ramelton Indoor Bowling Club 240 Donegal
Rosbeg and Downstrands Care of the Aged Committee 240 Donegal
Rosses CDP 240 Donegal
Sliabh Sneacht Community and Heritage Centre 300 Donegal
South West Donegal Communities Partnership Ltd 300 Donegal
Spraoi Agus Sport Family Centre Ltd 240 Donegal
St. Marys Bowling Club 300 Donegal
Taughboyne ICA 240 Donegal
The Forge Family Resource Centre FRC 230 Donegal
The Friday Club Lifford ARA 240 Donegal
Tir Chonaill U3A Errigal Branch 240 Donegal