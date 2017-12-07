3 year waiting list for neurology services, unacceptable – McConalogue

Five hundred people are currently on a waiting list for neurology services at Letterkenny University Hospital, with waiting times for a routine appointment now three years.

Donegal Deputy Charlie McConalogue says these waiting times are completely unacceptable and shows the scale of backlogs.

It is believed a second neurologist, based in Sligo will be now be providing two clinic days per month at Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, Deputy McConalogue says neurology services are still severely under-resourced and overburdened and much more needs to be done.