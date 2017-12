There were 21 people awaiting admission to Letterkenny University Hospital this morning.

According to the INMO 7 people were on trolley’s in the hospital’s Emergency Department with a further 14 on wards.

University Hospital Limerick and University Hospital Galway were the joint most overcrowded hospitals in the country today with 35 people waiting on a bed.

Nationally, 455 people were waiting on a bed at hospitals this morning.